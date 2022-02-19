Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.94 ($154.47).

Shares of DHER opened at €47.07 ($53.49) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.12 and a 200 day moving average of €104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

