Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $53.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,747,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,352,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

