Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $53.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,747,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,352,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.