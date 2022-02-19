Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.70.

ICE opened at $122.87 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

