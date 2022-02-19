Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

