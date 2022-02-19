Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

