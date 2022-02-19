DigitalBits Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $317.82 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.16 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

