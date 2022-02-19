DigitalBits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $287.63 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00249366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.