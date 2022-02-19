Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Steven Madden worth $73,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.