Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Steven Madden worth $73,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.
Steven Madden Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.