Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.76 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Inter Parfums worth $67,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72.
In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $6,064,438 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.