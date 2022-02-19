Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.49 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.73% of Hibbett Sports worth $70,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 102.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 31.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 279.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

