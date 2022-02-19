Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 93,455 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Leggett & Platt worth $69,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

