Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.22% of Medifast worth $71,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Medifast by 95.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:MED opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.52 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.