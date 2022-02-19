Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,882 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.08% of Andersons worth $72,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

