DMScript Price Hits $0.0010 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. DMScript has a market cap of $104,346.19 and approximately $38.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.