Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.10

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $33,334,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after buying an additional 366,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

