Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $79.15 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

