DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

