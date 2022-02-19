DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 262.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

