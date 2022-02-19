Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCMF. Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $$3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

