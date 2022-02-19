Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.72.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

