Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

