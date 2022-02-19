Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to approx. $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

