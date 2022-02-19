DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,316.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

DSDVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

