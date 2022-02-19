Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.17 or 0.06833826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.22 or 0.99979496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

