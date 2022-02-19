Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $109,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after buying an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

DRE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

