Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

