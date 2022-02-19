Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $232,292 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

