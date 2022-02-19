Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $63,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVRO. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AVRO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $14.28.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.