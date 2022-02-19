Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $146,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

