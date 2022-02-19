Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.