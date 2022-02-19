Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 2031974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Specifically, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

