Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,853 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $40,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.