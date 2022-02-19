Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $8.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.