Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $8.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.