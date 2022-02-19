Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,278 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 49.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in onsemi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in onsemi by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 219,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its position in onsemi by 40.1% during the third quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 227,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 65,051 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 17.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
ON stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON).
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.