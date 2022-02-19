Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

