Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $88.79 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

