Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,101 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,707,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,278,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.