Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.94

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.94 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.
