Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.94

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.94 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

