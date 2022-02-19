Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $483,879.93 and approximately $21,637.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

