Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $19.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. 1,049,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

