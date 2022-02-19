Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.47 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

