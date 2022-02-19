Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.
Shares of ESMT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
