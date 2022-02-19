Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

