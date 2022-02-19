Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.49. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

