EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given New GBX 34 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays cut shares of EnQuest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

