Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

