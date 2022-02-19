EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $651.30.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $443.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

