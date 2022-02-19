Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

