Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

