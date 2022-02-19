Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ciena Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

CIEN stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,378. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

