Eric M. Kirsch Sells 18,750 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AFL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,106,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after buying an additional 988,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,242,000 after buying an additional 690,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

